Diddy's Uncomfortable Response to a Rumor About Him and Will Smith Resurfaces After Arrest

The Bad Boys CEO swiftly denied a rumor about the actor that Jimmy Kimmel mentioned during their 2023 interview.

An awkward exchange between Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jimmy Kimmel from 2023 has resurfaced, further playing into the rumors surrounding the music mogul's relationship with Will Smith .

Before Combs was arrested , multiple reports began to surface about his alleged behavior. Kimmel addressed one wild rumor during his and Combs's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In November 2023, an X (formerly Twitter) user reposted an interview in which Combs addressed a rumor about Will Smith allegedly threatening him over a supposed threesome with Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith .

"I saw a guy on the internet the other day, he said he used to be your security guard, who said that when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were going to beat up Will Smith," the comedian said, adding, "Is that true?"

Combs reacts by making a stern face in Kimmel's direction before swiftly dismissing the rumor.

"This show has gotten crazier since the last time [I was here]," he jokes as the audience laughs.