How Much Does Guillermo Make on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'? It's Pretty Shocking Fans tune in to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to see Guillermo just as much as they tune in to see Jimmy. So, is Guillermo paid fairly? By Sarah Kester Feb. 15 2024, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

As far as sidekicks go, Batman has Robin, Han Solo has Chewbacca, and Barbie has Ken. Also: Jimmy Kimmel has Guillermo Rodriguez. Guillermo first began appearing in skits on the first season of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Since then, viewers have fallen in love with Guillermo’s teddy-bear-like looks and personality, his willingness to try anything, and the hilarious banter between him and Jimmy. If you’ve noticed the title “security” on Guillermo’s jacket, that isn’t just for show.

He originally worked as parking lot security for the studio. So how did Guillermo go from security guard to mega-TV star who has become a beloved part of ABC's longest-running late-night talk show? And how much does Guillermo make on Jimmy Kimmel? We did some digging to find out. Keep reading to learn more about everyone’s favorite sidekick.

How much does Guillermo make on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’?

Guillermo and Jimmy may be best friends, but Guillermo doesn’t just stick around for Jimmy’s witty remarks. He also has to make a decent living. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Guillermo’s annual salary is $500,000. His net worth is estimated at $2.5 million. In comparison, Jimmy makes $15 million a year (his net worth is $35 million). Looking at Guillermo’s resume on the show — from dressing up in women’s clothing to facing his fear of heights in terrifying situations — it’s safe to say that he more than earns his salary.

Jimmy has also sent Guillermo to red-carpet events to be a correspondent for the show and interview celebrities. In February 2024, he interviewed the Kansas City Chiefs before their big Super Bowl win. Although Guillermo doesn't make as much as Jimmy, working on the show has opened the doors for him to earn money in other ways. Aside from Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Guillermo has made bank and earned recognition in other ways, such as uncredited cameos in movies.

For example, he briefly played a policeman in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017. Then, in 2020, he played “guy in the shower” in Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Guillermo landed his role on the show unintentionally.

In an interview with People, Guillermo recalled how he started off working on the show after he got caught sleeping in announcer Dicky Barrett's car. "When I got this job, I was in the parking lot and I was sleeping in Dicky's car, the announcer. He opened the door, he goes, 'What are you doing here?' I go, 'I'm trying to sleep — I'm so sorry!'"