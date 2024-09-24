Home > Human Interest Who Is Diddy's Bodyguard Joseph Sherman, and What Did He Do? Here's What We Know Unfortunately for Thalia Graves, the bond that Diddy and Joseph created turned into her worst nightmare. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 24 2024, 5:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is accused of assault along with his bodyguard, Joseph Sherman

Content warning: This article includes mention of sexual assault. Sean "Diddy" Combs was once one of the most respected names in hip-hop and fashion. The music mogul made a huge name for himself through the '80s and '90s and built a reputation that maintained itself throughout the '00s and '10s. But a recent arrest sent all of Diddy's skeletons tumbling out of his closet, and the world has been shocked to learn just how deep the rabbit hole goes.

In his rapid fall from grace, others have been implicated, including Diddy's bodyguard, Joseph Sherman. Here's what we know about what he's accused of doing.

Source: MEGA Thalia Graves wipes her eyes as her lawyer Gloria Allred speaks during press conference over lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs

Thalia Graves says Diddy and his bodyguard Joseph Sherman assaulted her.

A bodyguard and the celebrity they work for often become like family. After all, when you trust someone with your life, it's hard not to create some kind of bond. Unfortunately for Thalia Graves, the bond that Diddy and Joseph created turned into her worst nightmare.

As Diddy remains in jail awaiting a trial for multiple sex crimes, he, along with his bodyguard, is facing a new lawsuit from Thalia. Thalia is being represented by famous lawyer Gloria Allred, who says her client is, "seeking compensatory and punitive damages" in court. And it all boils down to an assault Thalia alleges happened in 2001.

Thalia has accused Diddy and Joseph of raping her in the summer of 2001 while they were at the Bad Boy Records Studio, in New York City. According to Thalia, the alleged assault was recorded on video and included Joseph slamming her face into a table and Diddy continuing to assault her even after she vomited on him. Despite being over two decades ago, Thalia says she is still deeply impacted by that day and has been plagued with suicidal thoughts, according to her complaint. Speaking at a press conference recently, Thalia says the alleged assault left her feeling, "worthless and isolated."

According to Thalia, she was given a drink she believes was laced with a drug, and then awoke bound and restrained. The video of the alleged assault, Thalia says, was used to humiliate herself and her boyfriend, who worked for Diddy at the time. Although Diddy is facing other charges and is currently behind bars, it's not the closure Thalia needs. In that press conference, Thalia added, "I'm glad Diddy is locked up but that's a temporary feeling of relief."

Diddy's latest accuser, Thalia Graves, speaks during a press conference after filing a new lawsuit today in which she claims Diddy and his head of security raped her in 2001.



She's accompanied by her attorney, Gloria Allred.



Graves claims she was given a drink, likely laced… pic.twitter.com/fP7Fb6aziz — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 24, 2024 Source: X/@XXL

Here are other shocking revelations from Diddy's arrest.

Even without Thalia's lawsuit, Diddy's secrets are being exposed one by one in a way that has left fans and critics alike shocked. Diddy's past hasn't been squeaky clean, there have been allegations of misconduct in the past including his involvement in assaults and even a shooting. But his September 2024 arrest blew the top off a web of dark secrets Diddy appears to have been keeping.

On Sept. 17, 2024, a Manhattan court unsealed charges being brought against Diddy. Those include racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, alleging he “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges but faces an uphill battle in court. At the same time he's defending himself from criminal charges, he is being hit by several lawsuits, including Thalia's.

Other lawsuits include several filed earlier this year by people from Diddy's past who, like Thalia, alleged that he drugged and raped them in years past. It's a shocking tumble from grace for the music legend many thought untouchable. His alleged victims are proving that no one is untouchable.