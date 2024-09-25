Home > Entertainment Is There More to the Story? Revisiting Songs Mentioning Diddy "Wait, he didn't just spell the word 'rapper' and leave out a P, did he?" By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 25 2024, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s no secret that Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a slew of serious allegations, including sexual misconduct, physical assault, and sexual assault against multiple individuals. With his name tied to various incidents, such as orchestrating "Freak Offs" and sex trafficking, many believe Diddy will never recover the public image he once had.

As more alleged skeletons emerge from Diddy’s closet, fans are now revisiting songs that mention his name — though the context is now being called into question. Here's a look at songs about Diddy, or at least those that seem to carry hidden messages about the music mogul.

Eminem — "Fuel"

Released in September 2024, Eminem's "Fuel" has social media users shook over lyrics that take a jab at Diddy and include a warning to listeners. The verse that has everyone hitting repeat goes: "I'm like a R-A-P-E-R. Got so many S-As (S-As), S-As (Huh). Wait, he didn't just spell the word 'rapper' and leave out a P, did he?" The "S-A" line seemingly refers to sexual assault, a term Diddy's lawyers are quite familiar with, and "P, did he" clearly plays on P. Diddy.

J.Cole — "Let Go My Hand"

While Reddit users believe the verse from J. Cole's 2021 track "Let Go My Hand" refers to him learning the "truth" about Diddy (who still hasn’t been found guilty of any wrongdoing), some sources speculate it references an altercation between the two back in 2013.

The lyrics in question read: "My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would've thought it? / I bought that [n-word] album in seventh grade and played it so much / You would've thought my favorite rapper was Puff / Back then I ain't know s--t, now I know too much." Despite the tension, everything seemed to be copacetic between them, with Diddy even delivering an outro prayer at the end of the song.

Boosie Badazz — "Wipe Me Down"

In Boosie's hit single "Wipe Me Down," he raps: "Just left New York City, hooked up with P. Diddy / Finna blow past 50 — you gon' have to (Wipe me down)." While his attempt to ignore the lyrics during a recent live performance spoke volumes, people can't help but wonder: What exactly did you mean, Boosie?

Justin Bieber — "Lost Myself at a Diddy Party"

A new song allegedly created by Justin Bieber has been making the rounds online for months, suggesting he attended a Diddy party and had to give up more than just his soul for fame and fortune. Needless to say, it’s gone viral.