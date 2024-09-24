Home > Entertainment > Music Internet Sleuths Uncover Eminem's Scathing Take on Diddy in His Latest Song "Fuel" Given his feud with Diddy, Eminem has never shied away from speaking his mind. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 24 2024, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: TiKTok / @@hollycockerill

As the downfall of disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs unfolds, internet sleuths are digging deep to uncover more dirty about him. In the process, social media users have come across Eminem's diss aimed at Diddy.

In his song "Fuel" from his 12th studio album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," Eminem appears to deliver a harsh jab at Diddy, seemingly referencing his sexual assault allegations and issuing a warning to listeners.

Eminem takes a brutal shot at Diddy in his song "Fuel."

In late September 2024, several people on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok shared lyrics from Eminem's song "Fuel," where he appears to take a shot at Diddy. Many interpreted the lyrics as a warning about the disgraced rapper's notorious parties.

The specific lyrics in question read: "I'm like a R-A-P-E-R. Got so many S-As (S-As), S-As (Huh). Wait, he didn't just spell the word 'Rapper' and leave out a P, did he?" Yikes!

To break it down, Eminem skillfully embeds double meanings throughout his lyrics. He starts with the word "essay," then spells out "rapper," intentionally omitting a "P" to create "raper." He also twists "essay" into "SA," a widely recognized acronym for sexual assault. The verse culminates in the brutal line, "Wait, he didn't spell the word 'rapper' and leave out a P, did he?" which fans noted cleverly doubles as P. Diddy.

Listeners were captivated by Eminem's wordplay, with many highlighting that he's long been vocal about Diddy's allegations. "Eminem has warned you dumba--es about Diddy for YEARS," one person said on X.