Who Are Boosie Badazz's Children? The Rapper Has a Big Family

In 2014, four of the women who share children with Boosie filmed a reality-show pilot while the rapper was behind bars.

Walnita Decuir-Hatch (who is the mother of three of Boosie’s children: Ivoina, Ivy Ray, and Michael Jordan), Tracey Taylor (who is mother to Tarlaysia), Trivia Weatherspoon (who is mother to Torrence), and Gerlissa Haze (who is mother to Lyric) talked about Boosie in a clip from the pilot, obtained by TMZ.