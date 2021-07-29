Social Media Users Are Calling out Boosie Badazz for Threatening Lil Nas X

On July 28, 2021, Boosie Badazz took to Instagram Live to share his opinions about DaBaby’s comments at the Rolling Loud festival. And while fans already knew that the 38-year-old was going to make inappropriate statements, nothing could have prepared them for what he actually said.

First, Boosie Badazz started out his monologue by essentially standing up for DaBaby. He claimed that the “Ball If I Want to” rapper should be able to speak out if Lil Nas X is allowed to perform nude for charity.

“Lil Nas X said he wants to perform naked on stage for charity,” Boosie said during his IG Live. “You don’t f--k with him like you f--k with DaBaby. Be even-sided. You don’t feel like it's disrespectful to go dancing naked? You don’t think that’s disrespectful in front of boys who are trying to be straight? It’s totally disrespectful.”

Boosie then went on to attack Lil Nas X by threatening to physically harm him if he’s ever present for the rapper’s future performances.

“If I’m at an award show and he goes up there naked, I’m gonna drag his a-- off the stage and beat his ass,” Boosie said. “You let a [n-word] dance naked in front of your children, you’re a motherf-----g crazy motherf----r. Or you like d--k, too.”

Yikes.