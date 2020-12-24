Here's Why Boosie Badazz Is in a Wheelchair

On November 14, it was reported that rapper Lil Boosie (who now goes by Boosie Badazz) had been shot in the leg during a trip to Dallas. He had allegedly gone to pay his respects to Mo3 at his funeral, who had been recently murdered (Mo3 was his friend and someone he worked with). It appeared that while Boosie was in his van, someone had opened fire and one of the bullets shot Boosie in the leg. To this day, it's unclear whether there's a connection between Mo3's murder and the attack on Boosie.

Why is Lil Boosie in a wheelchair?

If you follow Boosie on Instagram, you'll notice that he's still using his wheelchair. After being shot in the leg in Dallas when he was at the Big T Plaza, Boosie went through several surgeries. Although there were rumors of his leg being amputated, the rapper confirmed that he still had his leg, writing, "OUT THE HOSPITAL #athome Thanks to all the ones who prayed fa me Folded hands N YEAH I STILL GOT MY LEG.” Some were worried he'd lost his leg due to diabetes complications, but his manager confirmed this was "fake news."

OUT THE HOSPITAL #athome Thanks to all the ones who prayed fa me 🙏🏿 N YEAH I STILL GOT MY LEG — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 22, 2020

If the Dallas police know who shot Boosie, they haven't released the information yet. According to the Dallas Observer, it seems like Boosie "left the scene in a private vehicle before police arrived. Authorities were unable to locate any of the parties involved in the shooting."

It seems like Boosie is doing okay, despite being in a wheelchair. He even performed at a club in Pensacola, Fla. a week ago. He also posted a video of himself and his son "racing" and winning (to be fair, Boosie has an electric wheelchair).

TMZ shared photos of Boosie's leg, showing what it looked like post-surgery. From what we can tell, it looks like a major incision was done, and it's likely that Boosie will have permanent scarring from the damage done.

Boosie has had quite the eventful career, releasing his debut solo album "Youngest of da Camp" in 2000 and releasing six more solo studio albums. He's also served time in prison. In 2009, Boosie (whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr.) was sentences to four years due to drug and weaponry charges. Then in 2010, he was indicted on first-degree murder charges, and was sentences to 10 years in prison due to drug possession. He was released early in 2014.

His health has also been a focus for his fans. He was born with type 1 diabetes and in 2015, he shared that he had kidney cancer. Luckily, he had surgery which removed the cancer and he seems to be cancer-free. 11 hours ago, Boosie posted to Instagram that he was in need of insulin, writing, In Need OF U IN ATL DM @nightlyfedtone CASH ON DECK." NightLyfeDtone is his manager. It's unclear why Boosie needed medication (had he run out? Was it difficult to obtain insulin while on tour?). Regardless, fans worried.

"Whoa!!! What type of healthcare plan does the entertainment business give?? Why you looking for your insulin on IG? America's healthcare system is in shambles," someone wrote in his comments.