R&B Singer Ann Marie Is Currently in Jail for Shooting Her "Friend"

Joann Marie Slater, better known as Ann Marie, has been working since 2017, but she's been steadily gaining fans since her debut EP in 2019. But the Chicago-based R&B singer's life has just suddenly changed in a very different way. Ann Marie has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an Atlanta hotel. So, what happened and why is she in jail ?

Ann Marie was arrested for being present during the shooting.

The Atlanta hotel shooting happened on Dec. 1, 2020 at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel on Peachtree Road, according to Atlanta police. The police report states that an Atlanta police officer responding to a shots fired call at the hotel found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Source: Fulton Co. Jail

The victim was a 24-year-old man, according to the report filed by the officer, and was somewhat responsive upon arrival. He was also able to answer questions. Soon after help arrived, he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

As noted in the police report, there was a woman at the scene of the shooting who was later identified as Ann Marie. It has been reported that she allegedly told an officer that the entire incident was an accident and that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.”

The police report also notes that Ann Marie was screaming hysterically upon the arrival of the officers, and she had to be removed from the hotel room where the shooting happened. Ann Marie continued asking officers if the victim was OK or dead, and she reportedly told another officer she and the victim grew up together and they were from Chicago visiting Atlanta.