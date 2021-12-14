Boosie Badazz's Net Worth Is Just Short of the Million-Dollar Mark

Avid hip-hop lovers would agree that once Boosie Badazz, aka Lil Boosie — born Torrence Hatch — stepped on the music scene, the genre unlocked a new level of talent. Known for his raw, uncut style that started with his former collective, Concentration Camp, he quickly rose to fame after Pimp C took him under his wing.

And with hit songs like “Wipe Me Down,” “Smoking On Purple,” “Mop Wit It,” and more, Boosie quickly became a hip-hop legend.