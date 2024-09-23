Distractify
Did Justin Bieber Really Write a Song About a "Diddy Party" Following His Arrest?

"Lost myself at a Diddy party / didn't know that's how it go."

Anna Quintana
By

Sept. 23 2024

With the advent of AI, it is getting harder and harder to tell the difference between what is real and what is computer generated — especially when it comes to music.

This seems to be the case when it comes a new Justin Bieber song that has gone viral following Diddy's arrest.

In the alleged song by the Canadian pop star, he appears to sing about his experience at a Diddy party, but is it real?

Justin Bieber's new song about a Diddy party has been proven fake.

In the song that actually went viral on TikTok earlier this year, Justin (or what sounds like Justin) sings, "Lost myself at a Diddy party / didn't know that's how it go / I was in it for a new Ferrari / but it cost me way more than my soul / wasn't worth all the fortune and fame."

However, according to Snopes, "there was no concrete evidence to substantiate the existence of this song, including no official confirmation from credible sources or news outlets."

Justin has been silent when it comes to Diddy's arrest, so it would be a surprise if he did release a song about the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder.

Justin Bieber and his mentor Usher have been linked to Diddy's infamous parties.

Justin was signed to Usher's record label at the age of 15 — and Usher was a protege of Diddy, who was also his legal guardian for a time.

In a 2009 video that has since resurfaced, Diddy can be seen with Justin, saying, "He's having forty-eight hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."

In another video, a slightly older Justin looks visibly uncomfortable when Diddy confronts him about "acting different."

"You ain't been calling me or hanging out the way we used to hang out," Diddy tells Justin. Following Diddy's arrest, Justin has been laying low and focusing on his family after welcoming his first child, a baby boy named Jack, in August 2024 with his wife Hailey Bieber.

