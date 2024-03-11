Home > Entertainment > Music > Justin Bieber Justin Bieber's Relationship History Includes Some Mega Hollywood A-Listers Bieber fever was definitely a "thing," especially when Justin was single or still dating. After dating numerous A-listers, he's a married man. By Alex West Mar. 11 2024, Published 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Anyone who had Bieber fever eventually has to let go of that fantasy of ending up married to Justin Bieber, right? Nowadays, the music star is married to Hailey Bieber, but he has a lengthy dating history.

Entering the spotlight at a young age meant that the whole world watched Justin as he went through his first heartbreaks and adolescent crushes. Now, they're seeing him enjoy the married life, too.

Selena Gomez

Justin and Selena Gomez were the kids' "it" couple for quite a long time, starting in 2011. Fans were instantly divided about the relationship with some fuming with jealousy. Others, though, loved Jelena.

The pair would show up at award shows together and were very public in their relationship. However, they ended up dealing with jealousy issues at a young age and started becoming off-and-on. Their relationship always faced scrutiny from the media as everyone wanted to know what was causing the turbulence.

After they eventually split for good in 2018, fans assumed that there was some bitterness between the two. This only intensified when a feud appeared to play out between Selena and Hailey Baldwin, who Justin eventually married.

Caitlin Beadles

One of Justin's very first relationships was rumored to be with Caitlin Beadles. While she's now a social media star, at the time they were both just kids and Justin was close friends with her brother, Christian. Caitlin is rumored to be the inspiration behind “Never Let You Go."

Kourtney Kardashian

After Justin made it to Hollywood with an established name, he started getting into big-league social circles, including the Kardashians. Reports started to spread that he was linking up with Kourtney Kardashian and the pair were seen across Los Angeles in nightclubs back in December 2015. It seemed to be a short-lived fling as nothing official ever came out of it.

Chantel Jeffries

In a very casual relationship, Chantel Jeffries saw Justin through some difficult times, including his DUI arrest. They started hanging out publicly, but it was never easy to put a pulse on how serious they were. The last time fans saw any sparks between the two was in July 2016 after Justin's concert at Madison Square Garden.

Nicola Peltz

In another short-lived relationship, Justin and Nicola Peltz met at an album release party before reports started coming out that they were hooking up. While their relationship seemed private at first, the pair did go out on public excursions before ultimately calling it quits.

Sofia Richie

Justin and Sofia Richie seemed to be pretty serious, especially if you include posting about each other on social media and traveling the world together. However, their relationship was still very brief and didn't last a full month.

Paola Paulin

Paola Paulin and Justin started seeing each other in 2017, including a little holy date. “They met earlier in the day and he insisted she go to church with him,” a source told Us Weekly. “After church, there was paparazzi outside so they snuck away from them and had an intimate, private date.”

