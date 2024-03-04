Home > Entertainment Who Are Hailey Bieber's Parents? Most People Definitely Know One of Them “My parents are absolutely everything to me. They inspire me every day and I only hope one day to have a marriage, friendship, and foundation they have.” By Melissa Willets Mar. 4 2024, Published 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Model Hailey Bieber's husband isn't the only super famous person in her family. Indeed, long before Hailey said "I do" to arguably the biggest male pop star on the planet, Justin Bieber, her life was already full of glitz and glamour.

As many fans know, Hailey is a nepo baby, the daughter of a Hollywood actor. Indeed, her parents are none other than one of the Baldwin brothers and his longtime wife, a graphic designer. Read on to learn more about the gorgeous star's mom and dad.

Hailey Bieber's parents have been married for decades.

Red carpets are nothing new to Hailey Bieber, nee Baldwin. The "it" girl is one of two daughters (Hailey's older sister is Alaia) of actor Stephen Baldwin and his wife, Kennya, whom he married in 1990.

The Baldwins take marriage very seriously as devoted Christians. Stephen said before his second daughter wed the singer, “Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment, one onto another.”

Stephen's political beliefs are also well-documented, with the Big Brother alum telling a reporter in 2010 on the issue of gay marriage, "I believe that the family unit has fundamentally been the most positive thing for society and I don't believe that any minority has the right to create changes that impact on the majority. That's really the only issue for me."

Hailey's dad's strong beliefs may have impacted their relationship.

When Stephen asked for prayers for his daughter and her famous husband in early 2024, the public plea reportedly didn't sit well with Hailey. His Instagram post has since been taken down, but the model is rumored to be seething.

But by all accounts, the dad and daughter have a very good relationship. And, it seems all parties in the family are on the same page with their devotion to God, with Hailey saying about her marriage to Justin, "They ask me all the time, 'What would you say is the biggest thing in your relationship? You guys are really happy.' And I'm like, 'It's our faith.' It's what we believe in. If we didn't have that, we wouldn't even be here. We wouldn't even be together."

Hailey's mom isn't as well known as her famous father.

Kennya may not be as well known, but she has been by her husband's side for over 30 years. She paid tribute to Stephen on Instagram with a throwback photo of the two of them together, captioning the share in part, "Met you at 19, together for 35 years, and married 31 years today."

Meanwhile, the graphic designer does have a connection to a famous person outside of her hubby, daughter, and son-in-law. Indeed, Kenny's father is Grammy-winning musician Eumir Deodato, so it seems she has basically been spotlight adjacent for her entire life.

As for Kennya's relationship with her daughter, not much is publicly known. But Hailey did write on social media in 2015, “My parents are absolutely everything to me. They inspire me every day and I only hope one day to have a marriage, friendship, and foundation they have. Wouldn't be who I am today without them.”