Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity
Hailey Bieber halloween answer
Source: Instagram / @haileybieber / Twitter / (@kayxstars

Fans Still Aren't Over Hailey Bieber's Unhinged Post About Celebrating Halloween as a Christian

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Oct. 4 2022, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

If you've listened to Justin Bieber's album "Justice," you may notice he nods to his religion during a few songs. The "Holy" singer is a devout Christian and has no qualms about expressing it.

That said, it only makes sense that his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Hailey Baldwin) is also Christian. She even said in an episode of her series "A Conversation With," that faith is what makes their marriage so strong.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's what we believe in. If we didn't have that, we wouldn't even be here. We wouldn't even be together," she said.

Given Hailey's loyalty to her religion, fans may assume that she doesn't celebrate Halloween as many Christians refer to it as a pagan holiday in which the devil is worshipped and evil is glorified.

However, Hailey doesn't feel that way. In 2019, she shared her thoughts — a lot of them — on the holiday. Three years later, fans are still tweeting about her answer. What did she say? Keep scrolling.

Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: Getty Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber is a Christian who celebrates Halloween.

In 2019, Hailey Bieber answered a fan's question about Halloween on her Instagram story and made it clear that, despite being a Christian, she fully embraces the spooky-themed holiday. In fact, she said she will be claiming "candy for the glory of God and the celebration of Saints".

Many fans were shocked by her lengthy answer considering the question asked was simply, "Halloween: yes or no?"

It was specifically her first few lines that had folks riling: "I'm a Christian. Do you have any idea what that means historically? It means I redefine everything in culture," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey's answer went on to say that she is not afraid "of any devil or demon or incantation" but rather they are afraid of her.

She continued: Halloween is now MY HOLIDAY and I am claiming all candy for the glory of God and the celebration of the Saints. What now? I'll dress up however I like! My favorite characters, pop culture stuff, whatever. It's my party and you're invited. I'm alive today and a Saint tomorrow. Give me candy."

Article continues below advertisement

Per Buzzfeed News, Hailey appeared to have borrowed her answer from Nathan Finochio, a teaching pastor at the Hillsong church in New York City. However, given that she shared it in a response to a question she was asked, we can assume she feels the same way.

That said, many folks didn't agree with her that Halloween aligned with Christian values. And when Hailey went as far as to ask for Halloween costume suggestions, one fan even called her a "fake Christian."

Luckily, the runaway model seems to be able to tune all this noise out and continue celebrating a holiday that makes her happy.

So, any guesses on who Hailey will dress up this year as? Last year she went as Britney Spears, and we have one word for her: iconic.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Hailey Bieber's 'Brownie Glazed Lip' Is Causing a Pretty Major Controversy

All the Spellbinding Easter Eggs You Missed in the Long-Awaited 'Hocus Pocus 2'

What's Wrong With Hailey Bieber's Hands? The Star Revealed She Has a Genetic Condition

Latest Celebrity News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.