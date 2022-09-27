Hailey Bieber's 'Brownie Glazed Lip' Is Causing a Pretty Major Controversy

Many are calling Hailey out for appropriation after she posted the video, saying that she was employing a certain makeup technique, not mentioning that the look has been used regularly by Black women and Latinas since the 1990s.

In the original video, which was posted more than a month ago, Hailey is seen applying a brown lip liner and a clear glossy lip treatment from her beauty brand Rhode. "Ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips," the video's caption says.