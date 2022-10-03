All the Spellbinding Easter Eggs You Missed in the Long-Awaited 'Hocus Pocus 2'

In the original Hocus Pocus, the adorable yet ditzy Sarah sings a song to put the children of Salem in a trance-like state, all as a ploy to eat their souls.

"Come, little children / I'll take thee away / Into a land of enchantment / Come, little children / The time's come to play / Here in my garden of magic," the lyrics read.

In Hocus Pocus 2, we learn in the Sanderson Sisters' 1600s origin story scene that Sarah adopted the song from Hannah Waddingham's intimidating Mother Witch. She's the one who gave the girls the anthropomorphic Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy in the first place.