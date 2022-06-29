Is Thackery Binx in 'Hocus Pocus 2'? What We Know About His Potential Return

At the finale of Hocus Pocus, the sisters' "deaths" break Thackery's curse, releasing his spirit to the afterlife with his sister, Emily. However, Hocus Pocus 2 brings the sisters back, making fans wonder if Thackery's death, by extension, is also reversed. Based on footage of a black cat in the new Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, many have been excited to see the sarcastic cat possibly return to screens.