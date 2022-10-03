How Does 'Hocus Pocus 2' End? Will There Be a 'Hocus Pocus 3'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.

The witches of Salem are back and better than ever in the highly-anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney Plus. Now that the film is out, fans are looking to talk about the ending and whether or not a Hocus Pocus 3 is in the cards.

Here's everything you need to know about the ending of Hocus Pocus 2, explained.