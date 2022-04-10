Nicola Peltz Had an Impressive Net Worth Even Before She Married Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz Had an Impressive Net Worth Even Before She Married Brooklyn BeckhamBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 10 2022, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
Wedding bells are ringing for actress and heiress Nicola Peltz, who recently wed her longtime love, Brooklyn Beckham, in Palm Beach, Florida. Aside from the enthusiasm over her nuptials, many people don't know about the young actress, who rose to prominence with her role in the 2010 film The Last Airbender and the TV prequel to Psycho called Bates Motel.
What is Nicola Peltz's net worth? And who are her parents? Here's everything we know about Nicola's life pre-marriage.
What is Nicola Peltz's net worth?
Nicola grew up in Westchester, New York, with seven siblings. She has one sister and six brothers, including actor Will Peltz and former professional hockey player Brad Peltz. Nicola began her career in acting at a young age, and in 2006 she made her film debut in Deck the Halls.
Shortly after, she began pursuing more theatrical and film roles. In a two-year time frame, she starred in Blackbird by the Manhattan Theatre Club, co-starred in the film Harold, and appeared in a Miley Cyrus music video. Arguably, Nicola's big break occurred in 2010, when she was cast as the water bender Katara in a live-action adaptation of The Last Airbender.
Nicola's casting was marked with controversy due to Katara being a woman of color in the television show and the abysmal box office performance of the film. Nevertheless, she continued to make strides in her career and secured a leading role in Transformers: Age of Extinction. Shortly after her Transformers role, Nicola snagged a lead role in the Psycho prequel series Bates Motel as Bradley Martin.
After Bates Motel ended in 2015, Nicola starred in three separate horror movies, but in 2020 Nicola made an appearance in the romcom Holidate alongside Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. Currently, she is working on her directorial and screenwriting debut with the independent film Lola James. She stars alongside Virginia Madsen, Richie Merritt, Trevor Long, Raven Goodwin, and Luke David Blumm.
Nicola Peltz
Actress, heiress, screenwriter and director
Net worth: $50 Million
Nicola Peltz is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner. She has seven siblings, including actor Will Peltz and ex-hockey player Brad Peltz.
Nicola began her acting career in 2006 with Deck the Halls and has notably starred in films and TV shows such as The Last Airbender, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Bates Motel. She is currently working on her directing and screenwriting debut, Lola James. On April 9, 2022, Nicola married her longtime boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham.
Birth date: Jan. 9, 1995
Birth place: Westchester County, New York
Birth name: Nicola Anne Peltz
Father: Nelson Peltz
Mother: Claudia Heffner
Marriages: Brooklyn Beckham (m. 2022—)
Who are Nicola's parents?
It might not be a surprise to know that Nicola has inherited some of her net worth from her parents, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner. Nelson is the non-executive chairman of the Wendy's Company, the former director of the H.J. Heinz Company, and a founding partner in Trian Fund Management, amongst other things.
Per Celebrity Net Worth, it's estimated Nicola's net worth is $50 million. Nicola and Brooklyn did reveal they have a prenup, but let's hope that they will never have to utilize it! Congratulations to the happy couple, and we can't wait to see Nicola's directing/screenwriting debut soon.