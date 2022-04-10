Nicola Peltz Had an Impressive Net Worth Even Before She Married Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner. She has seven siblings, including actor Will Peltz and ex-hockey player Brad Peltz.

Nicola began her acting career in 2006 with Deck the Halls and has notably starred in films and TV shows such as The Last Airbender, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Bates Motel. She is currently working on her directing and screenwriting debut, Lola James. On April 9, 2022, Nicola married her longtime boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham.

Birth date: Jan. 9, 1995

Birth place: Westchester County, New York

Birth name: Nicola Anne Peltz

Father: Nelson Peltz

Mother: Claudia Heffner

Marriages: Brooklyn Beckham (m. 2022—)