Brooklyn Beckham Channels His Inner Chef on New Messenger Show (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Anna Quintana
Dec. 15 2021, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
The oldest son of soccer icon David Beckham and former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham is forging his own path.
Brooklyn Beckham is the star of Cookin' With Brooklyn, a new show on Messenger that will follow the aspiring chef as he meets with notable chefs and recreates dishes for his famous family and friends.
In the first episode of the eight-part series, Brooklyn heads to Miami to cook a fresh truffle pasta with stone crabs entree with his brother Romeo Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz's brother Zach.
Distractify has an exclusive clip of the episode, where you can watch Brooklyn channel his inner chef.
Wait, is Brooklyn Beckham really a chef?
While the 22-year-old did not go to culinary school, he has been showing off his cooking chops on social media for some time. Plus, the Beckhams are long-time friends of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
So, no, Brooklyn is not an official chef, he can throw down in the kitchen.
In the clip above, Brooklyn goes to Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market in Miami to purchase stone crabs, and it's pretty evident that he does have a passion for food.
Brooklyn Beckham reveals his dad also has a love of cooking.
In an interview with the Today show, Brooklyn opened up about his love of cooking and revealed that his famous dad loves to cook risotto, pasta, and steak.
He also shared how his cooking made its way to social media.
"My fiancée started filming me, and I started posting it," he said. "And it's just something I love doing," he told the morning show before he made an English breakfast sandwich his great-grandmother taught him to make.
As for mom Victoria, Brooklyn pretty much implied that she does not enjoy cooking (and there is nothing wrong with that).
Along with cooking, Brooklyn is an avid photographer and he released a book of his work in 2017 titled What I See.
"I carry a camera around with me absolutely everywhere so I don’t miss a potential photographic moment," he said at the time. "Having said that, I don’t love being photographed myself. I accept it because I have grown up with it."
Well, it looks like he has finally found something that makes him comfortable in front of the cameras.
To watch Cookin’ With Brooklyn with a friend on Messenger or Instagram, simply start a video call, tap the media button in the bottom right on Instagram, or swipe up to access the menu on Messenger, select "Watch Together" and search for Cookin’ With Brooklyn.