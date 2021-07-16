Facebook Just Debuted "Soundmojis" and They're Exactly What They Sound Like

Social media platforms are always debuting new features and applications in an effort to compete with whatever "next big thing" is and to ensure that their users use their services more and more.

While there's no shortage of widely used platforms, there are some that are undeniably bigger, and Facebook has managed to expand its offerings to a staggering number of products. Now, Facebook's messenger is looking to keep its users even more engaged with the debut of "Soundmojis."