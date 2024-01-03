Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Sofia Richie's Journey Through Love: A Look Back at Her Dating History Sofia Richie tied the knot with Elliot Grainge in 2023, but what other celebrities did she date before? Here's a look at Sofia's exes. By Sarah Walsh Jan. 3 2024, Published 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sofiarichiegrainge

Model and influencer Sofia Richie is the super famous daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie and his second wife, Diane Alexander. Growing up with her sister Nicole Richie and her godfather Michael Jackson led her to a life of fast stardom.

At 14, she modeled with Teen Vogue. She soon became a sought-after face in the fashion industry, being featured in campaigns for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors. With a history like this, it’s no wonder that Sofia has had romances and relationships with an impressive list of stars.

Jaden Smith (2012)

Sofia's romantic escapades first caught the public eye with a short-lived relationship with Jaden Smith in 2012, when the two were teenagers. Although their initial fling remained relatively low-key, the duo sparked dating rumors once again in September 2020, fueling speculation about a possible rekindling. The "Summertime in Paris" singer clarified on iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest that their relationship has always been platonic, emphasizing their decade-long friendship.

Jake Andrews (2015–2016)

In the period between 2015 and the spring of 2016, Sofia Richie briefly dated Jake Andrews. The details of their relationship remain somewhat unclear, but it seems they transitioned into a friendship after their romantic involvement. This is a bit problematic because Sofia was 16 years old when they dated, and he was 20!

Samir Nasri (June 2016)

During the summer of 2016, Sofia was spotted hand in hand with French soccer star Samir Nasri, who is 12 years her senior. Their outing, particularly during Nasri's 29th birthday celebration, sparked rumors of a budding romance, adding an international flair to Sofia's dating history. Yikes! If this one is true, it means that the then-29-year-old was dating Sofia when she was only 17.

Justin Bieber (August 2016)

Sofia Richie's name became intertwined with pop sensation Justin Bieber in August 2016 around the time of her 18th birthday. Their whirlwind romance took them to exotic destinations like Japan and Mexico, capturing the attention of fans. However, the flames of their relationship flickered out after just one month, leaving behind a trail of social media posts and, notably, an Instagram dispute with Bieber's ex Selena Gomez.

Brooklyn Beckham (Late 2016)

The winter of 2016 witnessed Sofia Richie and Brooklyn Beckham kindling a brief fling. Spotted together in London in January 2017, the twosome embarked on a short-lived love story that didn't extend beyond the season.

Scott Disick (May 2017–August 2020)

One of Sofia's most high-profile relationships unfolded with reality TV personality Scott Disick. Despite a significant 15-year age difference, the couple stayed together for three years! But not without facing scrutiny from the public and even Sofia's father. Their on-again, off-again relationship ultimately concluded in August 2020, attributed to differences in lifestyle and a 15-year age gap. Of the split, Sofia's sister Nicole supposedly felt she was “way better off without” him in her life!

Matthew Morton (October 2020)

After her split from Scott Disick, Sofia Richie was romantically linked to Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton in October 2020. We are not too sure how long this one lasted, and Sofia never spoke out on why they parted ways.

Elliot Grainge (April 2021 - Present)

Turning a new leaf in her romantic journey, Sofia Richie found love with music executive Elliot Grainge. They made their relationship official in April 2021, announcing their engagement in April 2022! Embracing a fresh chapter, Sofia and Elliot tied the knot in the picturesque French Riviera in April 2023, and we absolutely love this for her!

