Scott Disick Refers to Himself as "Lord" — Is He Linked to Royalty?

In case you missed it, Scott Disick, known for his wit, irritating charm, and his time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has a rather peculiar title — lord.

Fans are wondering: why exactly is Scott Disick, the perennial bad boy turned family man, donned with the moniker of nobility? What's the story behind his title of lord? Here's what we know.

There's a not so glamorous story behind Scott's title of lord.

The genesis of Scott's honorary title can be traced back to the playful and somewhat eccentric nature of the reality TV star. In a memorable episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott, known for his cheeky antics, declared his aspirations for royalty.

"Whether it's Sir Disick, Lord Disick, Count Disick — becoming royal is going to get me the respect I deserve," he proclaimed. I mean the man's Instagram handle is literally, @letthelordbewithyou. The twist is that Scott didn't ascend to his noble status through traditional means. Instead, he purchased the title online, adding a touch of irony to his newfound aristocracy.

People can get the title of lord three different ways.

While Scott's method of acquiring a lordship isn't exactly fancy, it's worth exploring the various legitimate ways one can obtain such a title. Traditionally, titles like lord or lady are hereditary or granted by the monarch for notable contributions.

However, in the modern era, companies such as Highland Titles offer individuals the opportunity to purchase novelty titles, allowing them to playfully adopt the mantle of nobility. Also, marrying into a family with existing titles or appointment to the House of Lords, one of the chambers of the U.K. Parliament, are other avenues through which one can acquire such distinctions.

Just because Scott is a lord, doesn't mean his kids are royalty.

Even though Scott named one of his kids Reign, the royal status he purchased doesn't bestow any royal status upon his children. In the world of reality TV and celebrity culture, playful titles and eccentric declarations aren't uncommon.

While his three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — are certainly reality TV royalty, they aren't legitimate members of a royal family. The line between fantasy and reality in the Kardashian universe is often blurred, and Scott's title is just another facet of the family's penchant for dramatic flair.