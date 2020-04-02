The Kardashians' Nannies Have Their Work Cut out for Them

The Kardashians' Nannies Have Their Work Cut out for ThemBy Chrissy Bobic
The life of a nanny isn’t always easy. And if you’re the nanny to one of the world's most famous families, the Kardashians, which seems to keep on growing, it can't be any easier. But as the siblings continue to have children, it makes you wonder if the Kardashians have nannies or if they opt to do most of the parenting and caregiving themselves.
If it’s the latter, it's hard to take issue with any one of them needing help with their children. Kim Kardashian-West has a full schedule at all times, it seems, and Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian have busy schedules of their own. Not to mention the fact that Kylie Jenner is a mogul in her own right. They just have a lot going on, and while kids don't always fit into the mix, they try to find time to be there for their kids, even if they need outside help.
Do the Kardashians have nannies?
Unsurprisingly, most, if not all, of the adult Kardashian siblings who have kids have nannies on hand to help them out. The nannies aren't always seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but the sisters have spoken about issues they have had with their respective nannies in terms of their kids’ behavior.
In an episode of KUWTK Season 17, Kourtney explained a situation where her daughter, Penelope, scratched their nanny. It eventually led to the nanny quitting, and Kim shared a story of her own daughter, North, telling their nanny to go home and that she didn't need her. But having nannies is nothing new to the family, as Kris Jenner employed nannies for her kids when they were growing up too.
Khloé tries to be hands on when she can.
Viewers have seen Khloé interact plenty with her daughter True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, on KUWTK. But she, too, needs help sometimes. In 2018, an insider told People that, while Khloé is all about spending time with her daughter for the majority of the day, she also appreciates having help on hand if she needs it.
Or, just for company and support as she raises her daughter as a single mom.
"With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom," the source told the outlet, of Khloé’s parenting. "She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal."
How many kids do the Kardashians have?
Kourtney was the first of the siblings to have kids, but now, the Kardashians, including Kylie, have a total of 10 kids. Kim has four kids, Kourtney has three, and Khloé, Kylie, and Rob Kardashian all have one child each. But, judging by the older sisters’ growing families, the younger siblings may very well continue to grow their respective broods.
And with large families who live in the lap of luxury comes the need for a team of nannies to keep things under control. Obviously it isn't always easy for them, and you kind of have to expect it.
