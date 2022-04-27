Why Is 'The Kardashians' Censored on Hulu? Fans Are CuriousBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 27 2022, Updated 4:19 p.m. ET
The Kardashian-Jenner family got the chance to embrace reality TV once again and invite fans into their private lives when The Kardashians premiered on Hulu. But what some fans are confused about is why swear words on The Kardashians are censored.
It's not the most important thing about the new series, but with the show on a streaming platform and off E!, which is where the family shared their lives for years before, it makes you wonder why some words are bleeped out.
Most four-letter-words on The Kardashians are censored, though it's easy to understand what each cast member says within the context of different conversations. When Keeping Up With the Kardashians was on E!, it made sense to censor swear words.
E! is a cable network, but the shows that air on it are still expected to be censored to an extent for primetime television. Fans assumed Hulu would be a different ball game.
Why is 'The Kardashians' censored on Hulu?
If you've watched the first couple of episodes of the Kardashian-Jenner family's new reality show on Hulu, you might have noticed that some swear words are bleeped out, while others aren't. We have yet to hear a clear f-bomb from any of the moguls, but it likely has nothing to do with Hulu.
When news broke of The Kardashians coming to the streaming platform, Variety reported that the family chose to work with production company Fulwell 73. The company is behind other big shows like Carpool Karaoke: The Series and it produced the 2022 Grammys, both of which are more PG than anything racier.
It's possible that Fulwell 73 chooses to edit reality shows without the more shocking swear words in order to appeal to a wider audience.
One thing we know for sure is that The Kardashians isn't censored because of Hulu. When someone tweeted at Hulu in 2020 regarding the movie Horrible Bosses 2 and unexpected censorship, the individual responsible for the streaming platform's Twitter account responded with an explanation.
"Sorry for any trouble! We don't censor content on our end, but it's possible the content you're watching was already censored when it was provided to us by our content partners," Hulu tweeted back. "We'll be happy to share your feedback on this with the proper parties."
The censorship on 'The Kardashians' might also have to do with ads.
For those who subscribe to Hulu with ads, their episodes of The Kardashians are broken up to allow for commercials. And often, when a company agrees to air an ad during a particular TV show, it's because the content aligns with the company's values.
That's not to say saying the f-word on The Kardashians would be the end of the world or really offensive to many. However, it might change the TV rating for the show, thereby hindering the amount of advertisers who would want to work with The Kardashians.
Right now, the show is rated TV-14. For R-rated movies and anything above TV-14 on television, multiple f-bombs are allowed. So for a TV-14 show to feature more than one would mean The Kardashians would have to be rated TV-MA.
At this point, it seems easier to censor the more offensive swear words and keep the show appropriate for most viewers and a larger audience overall.
Watch new episodes of The Kardashians on Thursdays on Hulu.