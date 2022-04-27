The Kardashian-Jenner family got the chance to embrace reality TV once again and invite fans into their private lives when The Kardashians premiered on Hulu. But what some fans are confused about is why swear words on The Kardashians are censored.

It's not the most important thing about the new series, but with the show on a streaming platform and off E!, which is where the family shared their lives for years before, it makes you wonder why some words are bleeped out.