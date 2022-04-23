Is there any family that thrives on drama more than the Kardashians? One of America's most iconic (or infamous, depending on your POV) families has already returned for a new reality TV series on Hulu, aptly titled The Kardashians.

However, there's some ongoing legal drama that isn't being shown on the series, and no, it has absolutely nothing to do with Pete Davidson. The Kardashians are being sued for defamation by Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancé and the mother of his child, Dream.