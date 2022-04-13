After a very short hiatus, our favorite reality TV family is returning to the small screen — but not on the E! network. On April 14, the Kardashian-Jenner clan will once again be updating fans on their personal and professional lives in Hulu's The Kardashians.

The new series promises to be a more documentary-style look into the lives of the business-oriented family, giving viewers inside access to how the Kardashian-Jenner family runs their billion-dollar companies, including SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, and more.