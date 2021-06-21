Blac Chyna Has Two Kardashian Lawsuits in the Works

Andy Cohen has really been putting in the work as its host, asking the family about all the topics viewers are dying to learn more about – including Kim ’s divorce, Kris ’s relationship with Caitlyn, and even Khloé ’s ever-changing face.

But one subject no one expected the family to broach was that of Rob Kardashian, Kris's son, who chose to step back from the show many seasons ago. Big sister Khloé had a lot to say about the real reason Rob stopped filming the show and spilled the tea on the ongoing lawsuit that Rob’s ex Blac Chyna has brought against the family.

Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians?

Rob didn’t actually show up for the big reunion, but his name came up more than a few times in Part 2 of the KUWTK x Andy Cohen special. During the Q&A, Andy asked if things were starting to change for the Kardashian brother, as he noted that Rob was starting to make more appearances on the show after his years-long absence.

Of course, it wasn’t long before the Bravo host let slip that it “must be hard co-parenting with someone who's suing his entire family,” which fans quickly understood to be a reference to Rob's ex (and the mother of his child, Dream) Blac Chyna. Khloé jumped to her brother's defense, saying that the family fully supports Rob and that “none of [them] make him feel bad about it.” So, what's going on?

Fans will recall that back in 2016, KUWTK debuted the spinoff Rob & Chyna, which was supposedly created to shine a light on their relationship and growing family (the pair had recently welcomed baby Dream). However, the series burned out as quickly as it began and was canceled after just one season because Rob and Chyna split just a few months after its premiere.

The following year, in 2017, Blac Chyna filed a suit against the Kardashian family. According to her, E! had approved for Season 2 of Rob & Chyna to start filming, but the network went back on their agreement due to pressure from Kris, Kim, and Kylie. Blac Chyna also sued for assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation, and economic interference over her Season 2 contract.

Although the lawsuit is still dragging on, Blac Chyna secured a major victory in February 2021, when the court ruled that she was entitled to a jury trial for her case against the Kardashians. That jury trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 18, 2021, and Chyna is reportedly seeking millions of dollars in damages.