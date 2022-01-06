When Will the Kardashians Make Their Hulu Debut? The Next Chapter for Their Family

If you thought Keeping Up with the Kardashians ending was the last we'd see of the Kardashian clan, think again.

On New Year's Eve, Hulu dropped the first teaser trailer for the new series and revealed a premiere sometime in 2022. Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended its 20-year run in June 2021, but it sounds like fans won't have to wait long to catch more of Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie.