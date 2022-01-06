When Will the Kardashians Make Their Hulu Debut? The Next Chapter for Their Family

When Will the Kardashians Make Their Hulu Debut? The Next Chapter for Their FamilyBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 6 2022, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
If you thought Keeping Up with the Kardashians ending was the last we'd see of the Kardashian clan, think again.
On New Year's Eve, Hulu dropped the first teaser trailer for the new series and revealed a premiere sometime in 2022. Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended its 20-year run in June 2021, but it sounds like fans won't have to wait long to catch more of Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie.
What is The Kardashians' release date? And what will the show be about? Here's everything we know about The Kardashians on Hulu.
What is the release date for 'The Kardashians' on Hulu?
In Fall 2021, Khloé Kardashian made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to confirm the family was filming, and hinted that The Kardashians could premiere in early 2022. "I think in a few months, either end of January, early February … really fast, so that’s the beauty of Hulu. We’re streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We’re really excited," she said.
While the release date remains unconfirmed, fans are hopeful that the Kardashians' New Year's Eve announcement means the show will premiere in late January 2022. In the clip, the famous family wishes everyone a Happy New Year, with text that reads, "When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins."
Who will appear in 'The Kardashians'?
When People Magazine confirmed the show would be brought to Hulu in December 2020, they confirmed that Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie had all signed a multi-year contract deal with Hulu. Their show announcement was made on Disney Investors Day in late 2020.
Several other members of the "Kardashian inner circle" are also confirmed to appear on the show. Scott Disick is reportedly being paid a large amount of money to appear, although there is no word yet whether Travis Barker, Kourtney's fiancé, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband, or Travis Scott, Kylie's boyfriend and co-parent, would appear on the show.
Kris Jenner spoke to People Magazine in March 2021, saying the show would be "[T]he next chapter. In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are, and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming, but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous, and everyone's going to watch."
Fans can certainly look forward to more Kardashian content in 2022. Hopefully, the famous family will reveal the official premiere date soon for The Kardashians on Hulu. Until then, we'll have to stick with our Keeping Up re-runs!