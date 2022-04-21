While it's easy to rattle off a list of Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner's recent partners, there have been a few short-lived relationships that the ladies either kept on the DL or only lasted over the course of one episode of their hit reality show.

Though the reality stars have said farewell to their exes and their original show on E!, we've rounded up a few names of suitors that you may have forgotten dated the famous business moguls.

Plus, check out their new show on Hulu, The Kardashians.