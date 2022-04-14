In the fall of 2020, E! announced that KUWTK was ending with Season 20. By December 2020, Disney announced the new deal. Unfortunately, further details about the decision are hard to come by. Either way, fans can safely expect at least two seasons worth of exceptional drama over on Hulu under the show's new title.

Season 1 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on Thursday, April 14, 2022.