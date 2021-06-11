This Is When the 'KUWTK' Reunion Actually Got Filmed

Just because Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, doesn't mean we're seeing the last of the famous family. The Kardashians have a much buzzed-about Hulu series that's being produced by Disney, pretty much every single family member has a thriving (or at least, very well-marketed) business, and, oh yeah, there's a Kardashian reunion on its way already. And you won't have to wait long for it.

Here's everything you need to know about the Kardashian reunion, including when it was filmed, when and where to watch it, and what to expect.

Kylie also posted some behind-the-scenes footage that exact same day, which shows her getting her makeup down. She shared a clip of herself walking out of the studio with the caption, "That's a wrap."

"We are here at the reunion, the glam squads are here, phones are out. This is awesome — the set is amazing, we have old beautiful outfits that have been seen on the show, promotional photos," he says, while Kim is taking a selfie in the background. He added, "Everybody's here. It's a doozy. We are going there, no ground rules, nothing's off limits: It's on."

It's likely that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion was filmed back in April 2021, but it may have been even earlier. On April 23, Andy Cohen posted an Instagram Story (which was reposted by the main KUWTK account) from the reunion set. "Well this is different," he says in the video, and shows fans the setting.

When will the Kardashian reunion air?

The two-part KUWTK reunion is airing next Thursday, June 17 on E!. Kim herself shared on Twitter, "Join us for a sit-down 20 Seasons in the making. Catch the two-part @KUWTK Reunion starting next Thursday, June 17th on @eentertainment!" She also included a sneak-peek of the reunion.

Join us for a sit-down 20 Seasons in the making. Catch the two-part @KUWTK Reunion starting next Thursday, June 17th on @eentertainment! pic.twitter.com/8XsdxYcPtN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 9, 2021

So what exactly should you expect? Andy shared, per People, that "We're gonna cover all 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a kind of Housewives style reunion show and so anyone who watches the Kardashians, I want you all to tweet using the hashtag #KUWTKReunion, we need really good provocative questions and nothing's off-limits with the crew."

He added, "This is something that I wanted to do for a long time and then when they announced that it was their final season I was like we've got to do this, we have to do this right away."

As you can see in the clip Kim shared, it really doesn't look like the Kardashian fam is holding back. (Do they ever?) Andy asks Kourtney if she feels like her and Scott's relationship would have been different if it weren't on display 24/7, and he also asks Khloe about Tristan cheating on her. Kris doesn't go unscathed either, as Andy delves into her and ex Caitlin Jenner's relationship. Does Kris forgive Caitlin for how she treated her? There's no way this won't be juicy!