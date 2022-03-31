Blac Chyna Causes Frenzy by Claiming She Gave up Three Cars to Provide for Her Kids

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, "Can't See Me" rapper Blac Chyna took to Twitter to explain that she has had to make significant lifestyle changes to provide for her two kids, 9-year-old King Cairo Stevenson and 5-year-old Dream Renée Kardashian.

As she revealed in a tweet, she had to give up three cars. As she explained in another, she doesn't receive child support. However, her baby daddies, Tyga and Rob Kardashian, quickly jumped in to defend themselves. So, who has custody of King and Dream?