Blac Chyna and Treasure Are Beefing With One Another Because of Money

It’s always sad to see longtime friends end their friendship. And while there are many things that can be talked through and worked out, money makes a lot of situations pretty difficult to navigate.

That said, the reason why Blac Chyna and Treasure are no longer friends is due to just that — money. According to Celebrity Insider , Blac Chyna and Treasure argued on the show The Real Blac Chyna because of finances. In fact, the model even accused her friend of being like her mother, Tokyo Toni. And if you know anything about Tokyo, it’s not a good comparison.

“I give you money on top of thousands and thousands of dollars,” Blac Chyna said to Treasure. “You’re so ungrateful. You into the category of, like, Toni and that’s how I’m lookin’ at you and it’s really sad.”

Why did Blac Chyna do Treasure like that smh

Things took a turn for the worst when Treasure responded to Blac Chyna's claims of having to write her off of her taxes.

“No, you asked me to fill out a W9 to help you embezzle money,” Treasure fired back.

And as a result, Blac Chyna quickly kicked Treasure out of her home and that was the last we’ve heard of the two being together.