Before The Kardashians aired, some reality TV fans didn’t understand Disney’s partnership with the famous clan. Dana Walden, Walt Disney Television’s entertainment chairman, said that the Kar-Jenners earned their spot in the Disney universe despite the naysayers.

“We stepped up to a great deal that they very much deserve,” she told Variety of teaming up with the family. “Who would you want more for your unscripted slate than the Kardashians?”