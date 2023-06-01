Will There Be Another Season of 'The Kardashians'?

With Season 3 of The Kardashians rolling out its final episodes, fans wonder whether or not the reality series has been renewed. In a promotional clip, Kim and Khloe Kardashian talk to Scott Disick about the show's future. It can be exhausting to constantly have to expose so much of your life, but at the same time, the family reaps the benefits of their fame. Do they outweigh the consequences? Find out more about what's next for The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe have historically been vulnerable on camera.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians captured the family's ups and downs throughout its long run. From highly-publicized weddings to messy divorces, the three oldest Kardashian daughters mined their love lives for reality TV drama–– to their detriment. Kourtney's relationship with her baby daddy Scott Disick carried the show in its earliest seasons. While Khloe's tumultuous marriage to Lamar Odom and her infidelity-riddled relationship with Tristan Thompson did the heavy lifting later on.

And it isn't a secret that the show itself was created to revolve around Kim, but with her recent messy divorce from Kanye West and her buzzy, 9-month-long relationship with SNL alum Pete Davidson (the reason why BDG was coined in the first place), Kim didn't share these new developments in her life in Season 2 as she would have in the past.

Kourtney also noticeably took a step back from showing the thorny aspects of blending her family, unlike Season 1, which highlighted Scott's discomfort and their kid's fears of being replaced. Khloe was the one who brought the drama, baring all with yet another Tristan Thompson cheating scandal–– this time he fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while they were welcoming their baby boy, Tatum, via surrogacy.

Kendall and Kylie have always been more private and more apprehensive when it came to sharing things on camera, so most fans haven't been holding out hope that either might suddenly begin sharing the way the other have.

What did Kim and Khloe say to Scott?