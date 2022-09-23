The Kardashian-Jenners Love Keeping Baby Names a Secret — Do We Know Khloe's Son's Name?

Kris Jenner responded to Khloé's desire by Googling some popular boy names that start with T. She suggested Tatum, Talbott, Tucker, and Tyler as some options.

Kris also jokingly added, “We could name him Travis and then just have an easy three.” Of course, she was referencing Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, as well as Kylie Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Travis Scott. However, unsurprisingly, Khloé didn’t seem very amused by the idea of naming her son after two of her sisters’ partners.