Benny Blanco Has Kept Most of His Dating History Private The internet is losing it over Benny Blanco's latest romance with Selena Gomez! He's a sweet and goofy guy, but he's kind of giving us "Fboy" vibes. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 8 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

The Gist: Benny Blanco was dating a model named Elsie Hewitt.

Selena Gomez confirmed their romance, declaring Benny as her "absolute everything."

Selena defends their love, adding sweet notes to their unexpected harmony.

Among recording artists, Benny Blanco is one of the biggest of our time! Born Benjamin Joseph Levin on March 8, 1988, in Reston, Va., Blanco is renowned for his musical prowess. He has collaborated with many stars including Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, and Selena Gomez, among others.

Beyond the studio, his personal life, particularly his dating escapades, has become a subject of intrigue for fans eager to unravel the romantic notes of his journey.

Benny Blanco dated a model named Elsie Hewitt.

Elsie Hewitt and Benny were romantically linked since 2019. Elsie was born on March 5, 1996, in England. Their affectionate social media posts and public appearances fueled speculations, and fans were quick to speculate about the nature of their connection. And eventually, we found out that they weren’t only dating, but they were actually living together. Other than Elsie, Benny has kept his past dating history fairly private.

Selena Gomez has confirmed that she and Benny are dating!

Fast forward to the latest chapter in Benny’s journey, and the spotlight shifts to none other than the beloved Selena Gomez. The confirmation of their relationship sent shockwaves through the internet, as the pop star responded to rumors by engaging with fan posts on Instagram. Selena left no room for ambiguity, asserting, "He is my absolute everything in my heart," and further solidifying their connection with a heartfelt, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

A significant moment occurred when Selena shared a snapshot on her Instagram Story, depicting an intimate scene with a man resembling Benny, leaving fans with an extra layer of certainty about their budding romance. Not to mention, she has been leaving comments all over the place when fans or trolls post about her new relationship with Benny!

The Internet is losing its collective mind over this odd pairing.

As the news of Selena and Benny's relationship spread, the internet erupted with a mix of excitement, curiosity, and perhaps a dash of bewilderment. The peculiar pairing of the goofy and seemingly carefree Benny with the renowned and sophisticated Selena sparked a flurry of discussions.

Benny is known for his playful and humorous online persona and he’s kind of giving "Fboy" vibes. Selena isn’t having any of the hate though, and she has been standing up for their love.

