Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Is Dating Benny Blanco — Fans Need All the Relationship Details Selena Gomez confirmed on Dec. 7, 2023, that she was dating Benny Blanco, which has led many to want to better understand their relationship timeline. By Joseph Allen Dec. 8 2023, Published 9:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@selenagomez; Instagram/@itsbennyblanco

The Gist: Selena Gomez announced that she and Benny Blanco were dating in a post on Instagram on Dec. 7, 2023.

The two have worked together professionally for years.

Selena said that they had been dating for roughly six months when she made the announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

Few people's dating lives are more closely monitored than Selena Gomez's, but the actor and singer has confirmed that she is off the market. On Dec. 7, 2023, Selena confirmed on Instagram that she was dating producer Benny Blanco.

Selena first confirmed that she was no longer single via a comment on a fan account, and then took to her own Instagram Stories to post a photo of the two of them together. Following the news that Selena and Benny are dating, many wanted to better understand their relationship history and how they came to be a couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Benny started working as Selena's producer in 2015.

Benny has a long history in music and was friends with Selena's ex, Justin Bieber. Selena and Benny began their professional relationship in 2015 when he produced songs like "Same Old Love" and "Kill 'Em With Kindness." In 2019, the two released a single together called "I Can't Get Enough," and danced together in the music video for the song.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans speculated that there was drama between Selena and Benny in October 2020.

Although Benny and Selena didn't start dating until 2023, many fans have speculated that he threw shade at her during a 2020 interview where he was promoting his collaboration with Justin Bieber on "Lonely." In the interview, Benny discussed “cookie-cutter pop artists” who have a “makeup line." Benny's quote came just a month after Selena launched Rare Beauty, and was just two years removed from her and Justin's final breakup.

“Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists,” Benny said at the time. “Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.” Benny also added “For me, I think he’s really falling into himself as an adult now. It’s brave to put this song out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Selena and Benny start dating in mid-2023.

Although Selena didn't reveal her relationship to the public until December, she confirmed in a comment that the two had been dating for roughly six months. In the months leading up to her announcing their relationship, Benny appeared at many Selena-adjacent events, including her 31st birthday party, and also produced her song "Single Soon."