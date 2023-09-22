Home > Entertainment > Music > Justin Bieber Madison Beer and Hailey Bieber Have Been Friends Longer Than They've Been Famous Singer Madison Beer and model Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have been friends since childhood, so we dive into their friendship timeline. By Jamie Lerner Sep. 22 2023, Published 9:04 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After Madison Beer appeared on The Zach Sang Show, fans began wondering about her friendship with Hailey Bieber when Madison gave her a shout-out. Singer Madison Beer rose up to fame in 2012 thanks to Justin Bieber “beliebing” in her, but she and Hailey’s friendship predates both of their high-profile careers.

While Madison and Hailey have been spotted together over the years, and have even stirred up drama with Selena Gomez. But how long have they been friends and how do they know each other? We dive into every nugget of their friendship timeline.

Madison Beer and Hailey Bieber have been friends for over 13 years.

On The Zach Sang Show, Madison took a moment to apply some lip balm. When Zach asked who she was wearing, she explained that it was Hailey Bieber’s lip balm, which she loves. Hailey reshared the clip on her Instagram with the caption, “Lolll I love u Madison Beer.” While some fans may have thought that they had beef, it seems like any beef they had was just a filet mignon of friendship.

In fact, in a @teatoktalk video shared of the moment, a commenter reiterated that Hailey and Madison grew up together and that their parents even went to college together. However, we haven’t found any evidence of that, despite the Beers and Baldwins all growing up in New York. Apparently, they’ve been good friends since they were teens, long before either of them were thrust into the spotlight … and before they were associated with Justin Bieber.

In 2020, Selena Gomez defended Madison Beer and Hailey Bieber’s friendship.

As a pop singer associated with Justin Bieber, Madison was also friends with Selena Gomez. But when Madison was spotted out with Hailey at a restaurant in West Hollywood where Selena was also dining, Selena’s fans took to social media to throw insults Madison’s way. It got so severe that Madison actually had to respond.

“These rumors are getting insane. I just had dinner with my friend Hailey of 10 years… and that’s it?” she wrote in her own comments section. “How is that a crime? I love Selena. Always have (as y’all know) and I would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? That is just mean and unnecessary and nothing happened. It was just a coincidence, you’re bullying me for no reason.”

Luckily, Selena shut down her Selenators. “This is disgusting reading all of this. This wasn’t intentional whatsoever,” she wrote. “I’m so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue.”