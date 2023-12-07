Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Who Is Jamal Murray Dating? He Keeps His Personal Life Fairly Private Jamal Murray is a stunner on and off the court! Is he dating anyone? He posts about his life on Instagram, but none of them include is girlfriend. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 7 2023, Published 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jmglitxh27; Instagram/@harperhempel

The Gist: Jamal Murray has had a girlfriend for seven years.

The pair took a break from social media after a big scandal.

They are both back on Instagram now, but they don't post about their relationship anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

In the NBA, Jamal Murray is a charismatic and talented star who plays for the Denver Nuggets. Not only has he captured the hearts of basketball fans, but he’s also a major heartthrob off the court.

With a to-die-for smile and undeniable charm, Murray is a handsome young athlete whose personal life has become a topic of great interest for fans and admirers worldwide. As rumors swirl and curiosity peaks, the burning question on everyone's minds is: Who is Jamal Murray dating? Let's meet Harper Hempel.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is Jamal Murray dating?

Source: Instagram/@jmglitxh27

With success, fame, and good looks, it's only natural that people are eager to know about Jamal's romantic life. While the private nature of his personal affairs adds an air of mystery, fans are constantly on the lookout for any hints or clues about the lucky person sharing his life. Luckily for us, Jamal and his girlfriend have a pretty big social media presence, although they do shy away from posting about their relationship. Jamal’s girlfriend is Harper Hempel.

Jamal has actually been dating Harper since 2016.

Jamal and Harper's journey began back in their college days at the University of Kentucky. Meeting during their time at the university, the two have been together since 2016. They have navigated the challenges of a high-profile athlete's life and built a bond that has withstood the test of time.

Article continues below advertisement

Harper was born on Aug. 31, 1997, in Union, Ky. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky's Gatton School of Business, where she was a volleyball player. Since graduating, Harper has carved her own path, delving into the realms of social media management and photography.

Article continues below advertisement

Harper and Jamal faced some scrutiny when his Instagram account got hacked in 2020.

In March 2020, Harper faced an unwelcome intrusion into her private life when a sexually explicit video featuring her was mistakenly shared on Jamal's Instagram account. Jamal claimed that his Instagram account was hacked! Unfortunately, the explanation received mixed reactions from the public. The incident sparked controversy and brought unexpected attention to Harper Hempel, who, until then, had maintained a relatively low profile.

In professional sports and celebrity life, the line between the personal and public is often blurred. For Jamal and Harper, their relationship has faced its fair share of challenges since they're in the public spotlight. However, their enduring connection and commitment to each other have prevailed.