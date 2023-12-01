Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Zach Ertz Is Making Another Team Change — but Why Did He Leave the Eagles in the First Place? Zach Ertz left the Eagles in 2021, and in 2023 he left the Cardinals mid-season. Why did the tight end leave both the teams? Details ahead. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 1 2023, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The seasoned tight end — Zach Ertz — has a rich career history. He left the Philadelphia Eagles under certain circumstances that triggered a chain of events leading to his November 2023 departure from the Arizona Cardinals. Amid speculation about the possibility of Ertz donning the green and white once more, the question echoes: Why did Zach Ertz leave the Eagles in the first place?

Why did Zach leave the Eagles in the first place?

Zach Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler and integral part of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory, bid farewell to Philadelphia in October 2021. The decision seemed rooted in a strategic shift by the Eagles, who opted to focus on developing emerging talent like Dallas Goedert. Ertz was 30 years old during the trade, and he moved to the Arizona Cardinals, seeking new horizons and fresh opportunities.

The parting was amicable, with Ertz expressing his gratitude for the memories and successes shared with the Eagles. His departure marked the end of an era, leaving fans to wonder how the Eagles' tight-end landscape would evolve without him.

In November 2023, it was announced that Zach is leaving the Cardinals too.

Fast-forward to late 2023, and another chapter in the Ertz saga began to unfold. On Nov. 30, 2023, the Arizona Cardinals announced Ertz's release, responding to his request to explore a chance at championship glory before the twilight of his career. The Cardinals, standing at 2-10 in the season, seemed an unlikely contender, prompting Ertz's desire for a fresh start.

Injuries played their part in this chapter, with Ertz spending time on the injured reserve due to a quad strain. His return to the field showcased his resilience, contributing 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown in seven games over the season. Yet, the Cardinals' struggles and Ertz's pursuit of a Super Bowl ring paved the way for a mutual parting between player and team.

Rumors began circulating that Zach may possibly end up playing for the Eagles again.

As Ertz hit the open market, whispers of a potential return to the City of Brotherly Love began to surface. But, with Mark Andrews sidelined, the Ravens seemed to be another option as well. The allure of reuniting with his old team, coupled with the prospect of being playoff-bound, makes the Eagles an intriguing possibility for Ertz.

As the NFL landscape braces for the twists and turns of the Ertz saga, one can't help but marvel at the unpredictability of sports. From a pivotal figure in the Eagles' Super Bowl triumph to navigating the challenges of the Cardinals' tumultuous season, Zach Ertz stands at a crossroads.