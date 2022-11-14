What Happened to Zach Ertz? Arizona Cardinals Tight End Is Reportedly Out for the Season

Yikes! Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was carted off the field during Sunday, Nov. 13's game against the NFL team's divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

Hoping to help his team improve their 3-6 record, the 32-year-old had just one catch for 12 yards before he was forced to leave the football game.

With the veteran player's knee injury not looking good, many fans (and fantasy football players) are left wondering: When will Zach be back? Keep reading to find out more about what happened to Zach.