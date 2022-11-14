What Happened to Zach Ertz? Arizona Cardinals Tight End Is Reportedly Out for the Season
Yikes! Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was carted off the field during Sunday, Nov. 13's game against the NFL team's divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams.
Hoping to help his team improve their 3-6 record, the 32-year-old had just one catch for 12 yards before he was forced to leave the football game.
With the veteran player's knee injury not looking good, many fans (and fantasy football players) are left wondering: When will Zach be back? Keep reading to find out more about what happened to Zach.
What happened to Zach Ertz? Is the Arizona Cardinals tight end out for the season?
Unfortunately, it's bad news for Arizona Cardinals fans.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Zach "has suffered a season-ending knee injury."
Before news broke that the NFL player would be out for the season, ESPN's NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, tweeted that the tight end was "spotted in a brace" following Arizona's win over the Los Angeles Rams, and was only "expected to miss multiple weeks" following a knee injury he suffered on Nov. 13.
"The team does suspect that his ACL is intact, however. But Ertz will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine [the] full extent of [his] injury," a source told the sportscaster.
But apparently, Zach's injuries were more severe than the team initially thought.
In the 2022 season, Zach has 47 receptions, 406 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.
After nine seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pro Bowl tight end was traded to Arizona in 2021 for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
At this time, Zach has not commented on his knee injury, nor has he confirmed if he will be out for the entire season.