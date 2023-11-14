‘Basketball Wives’ Star Morgan Bledsoe’s Ex-Husband Has a Tricky Past

The Gist: Basketball Wives: Orlando star Morgan Bledsoe married former NBA player Eric Bledsoe in 2018.

Morgan and Eric Bledsoe had three children, Eriauna, Ethan, and Emory, before their 2021 divorce.

Eric is now dating Briona Mae, who has had online fights with Morgan.

Eric was arrested for allegedly assaulting Briona in October 2022. The two have since gotten engaged in November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

After dominating Miami and LA, Basketball Wives has another turf: Orlando. On Basketball Wives: Orlando, nine women from the home of the Magics share their stories of love and heartbreak with their NBA-worthy men. One Orlando cast member, Morgan Bledsoe, is starting over with her three kids and a new cast of friends after divorcing her ex-husband, former NBA player Eric Bledsoe.

So why is Morgan an ex-wife on Basketball Wives? Here’s what we’ve gathered about her ex-husband!

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan Bledsoe and her ex-husband, Eric Bledsoe, were married years before she joined ‘Basketball Wives.’

Basketball Wives: Orlando may be Morgan’s first time on reality TV, but she isn’t new to the baller’s wife lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2018, Morgan, who owns a hair extension brand, More by Morgan, married NBA star Eric Bledsoe in Atlanta, Ga. Eric has played for several teams, including the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trailblazers.

During their relationship, Eric and Morgan had three children — Eriauna, Ethan, and Emory. In 2021, after three years of marriage, Morgan and Eric divorced, though it’s unclear what caused the split.

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan Bledsoe isn’t fond of Eric Bledsoe’s new love, Briona Mae.

Following their split, Morgan and Eric moved on with their lives and began developing a co-parenting relationship for their children. However, their co-parenting plans hit a roadblock when Eric began dating a woman named Briona Mae.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric and Briona went public with their romance in 2021. Soon after their union, Briona and Morgan started engaging in social media drama on their Instagram accounts. In July 2021, a video from Morgan’s Instagram Live told Briona to stop “running her mouth” about her after Morgan reportedly threw some subliminal shots at her and tried to emulate her looks to impress her ex.

The drama between the women continued in June 2023. At the time, Briona reposted a meme that read, “I got a pitbull watching my page growling every day.”

Article continues below advertisement

Briona also reportedly claimed Morgan kept her and Eric’s children from seeing him. After posting a story on her account telling Briona to “put a @ on it, brokey,” Morgan said Briona needed to “get a hobby” and explained she would never stop Eric from communicating with their kids.

Article continues below advertisement

“Why tf would I, me, of all people, keep THREE children from anybody,” Morgan wrote in a lengthy post. “You little w----lette, don’t speak on me!”

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan’s ex-husband, Eric Bledsoe, was arrested for domestic violence after their divorce.

In October 2022, amid his ex’s drama with his girlfriend, Eric was in the news for his drama with Brionna Mae.

On Oct. 27, 2022, People reported that the Lost Hills Sheriff's Department in Calabasas, Calif., arrested Eric for domestic violence. The former Phoenix Suns player was arrested in his home after Briona, who shares twins Noor and Norah with him, accused Eric of physically assaulting her. Following his arrest, Briona took to Instagram to detail his alleged abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

In a post that has since been deleted from her Instagram, Briona called Eric a “monster” and shared a photo of her face covered with red markings. She also accused Eric of being violent more than once while blaming herself for “staying” in the relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

“NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN!!" Brionna wrote, per People. "I'm far from a saint, but this isn't OK. Domestic violence is real! This wasn't the first time, but I sat here and stayed, so it's my fault!"

Eric spent nearly two hours in jail before being released that morning. Since the ordeal, Briona announced on Instagram in November 2023 that the couple are very much still together and got engaged on her birthday.