'Basketball Wife' Jennifer Williams' Boyfriend Stole Her Car Jennifer Williams from 'Basketball Wives' Range Rover was stolen by a former boyfriend. Who scammed her? We break it all down inside. By Allison Hunt Nov. 6 2023, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

The Gist: Basketball Wives Jennifer Williams Range Rover was stolen in 2020.

The car was stolen by her former boyfriend, Aaron Nichols.

The whole story is told on My True Scam Story on VHI.

There is a phrase when it comes to dating that goes something like, "A man is worried about whether he wants to get laid or not, a woman is worried whether she's going to get murdered or not," and there is much truth to it. Ok no, we don't think this will happen every date but as females, we try to stay hyper-vigilant. And in a world of modern dating, where dating apps are the norm, it is harder to trust people than ever before.

But you do assume that a man that you've been seeing for a while wouldn't, we don't know, steal your Range Rover. But this exact thing happened to my Basketball Wife, Jennifer Williams. Who scammed her? We break down what happened below.

Who scammed Jennifer Williams from ‘Basketball Wives’?

That would be Jennifer's former boyfriend, Aaron Nichols. Jennifer actually put Aaron on blast on Instagram after the event happened in April 2020. She used her platform to try and find him captioning, "I’m asking for some help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me. He goes by many aliases including Nick, Daniel, or Chris."

The caption continues, "He has conned many women and men too out of vehicles and large amounts of cash. Lives in the Atlanta area and frequents Detriot, Houston, and Vegas."

The entire scam is retold in the new VH1 limited, docu-series, My True Scam Story, but Jennifer actually spilled some of the story on the tea on the radio with Atlanta V-103.

Jennifer said that the police weren't doing anything about her stolen vehicle at the time which is why she decided to make the post. Once she put up the post, "an astronomical amount of people were sending me DMs that this man had done something similar. He had stolen their car, money...".

Jennifer elaborates that a the time that the car was stolen, she and Aaron were not dating, but were still friends. Jennifer had been in the process of buying a house and there were issues with closing. Jennifer had to go out of town and so Aaron offered for her to put the Range Rover in his garage.