Jennifer Williams Is a 'Basketball Wives' Staple — Who Is She Dating?
Basketball Wives is filled with tons of drama surrounding romantic relationships. The show is about women who are connected to professional NBA stars. To be a member of the Basketball Wives cast, you have to be a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, wife, or ex-wife of a basketball player who’s been part of the NBA at one point in time.
Jennifer Williams, ex-spouse of former basketball player Eric Williams, is one of the most interesting cast members to keep up with. People are curious to know if she’s dating anyone at the moment. Here’s an update on her love life.
Is Jennifer Williams from 'Basketball Wives' dating anyone right now?
As of right now, it appears that Jennifer is enjoying life as a single woman. According to her Instagram bio, she says she's a “TV personality, executive producer of Notorious Queens, and founder of Redefined Glam."
She also adds contact information for anyone who wants to inquire about booking her for events.
Her highlight reel on Instagram includes memories from her vacation to Cabo, as well as many other gorgeous selfies. A quick scroll through her feed showcases the fact that she genuinely loves fashion and beauty. Dressing up in beautiful outfits and keeping up with trends is something that comes naturally to her.
She also loves posting some of the fun vacations and getaways she enjoys with lovely beachfront backdrops. There aren’t any pictures with a special someone anywhere to be found, though.
How old is Jennifer, and what does her dating history look like?
According to Famous Birthdays, Jennifer was born on September 17, 1974, which means she is turning 48 in 2022. Jennifer is able to be part of the Basketball Wives cast because she was once married to professional basketball player Eric Williams. They first crossed paths in 2000 while she was working her way up in the real estate business.
The real estate industry is known to be challenging as it comes with many highs and lows, but she was dominating in her field at the time. She and Eric tied the knot in 2007 and seemed to be going strong — until filing for divorce three years later.
Fortunately, they were able to part ways amicably without any drama. Jennifer walked away from the marriage with half of their shared property and got ready to move on with her life. The next man Jennifer was publicly involved with is an actor named Cisco Risado. Ultimately, their relationship didn’t last either, and they decided to call it quits in 2014.
Jennifer's most dramatic relationship came after both Eric and Cisco were no longer in the picture. She started dating the star of Sweetie Pies, Tim Norman. Although she probably thought at the time he was her perfect match, she was completely wrong.
According to Cheat Sheet, she ended up having to take him to court where she filed a restraining order against him. If he violates the restraining order by coming within 150 feet of her, he’ll face jail time. She talked about blocking him from her phone and social media pages in order to find peace once they were done.