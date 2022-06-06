Jennifer Williams Is a 'Basketball Wives' Staple — Who Is She Dating?

According to Famous Birthdays, Jennifer was born on September 17, 1974, which means she is turning 48 in 2022. Jennifer is able to be part of the Basketball Wives cast because she was once married to professional basketball player Eric Williams. They first crossed paths in 2000 while she was working her way up in the real estate business.

The real estate industry is known to be challenging as it comes with many highs and lows, but she was dominating in her field at the time. She and Eric tied the knot in 2007 and seemed to be going strong — until filing for divorce three years later.