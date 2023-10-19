Home > Television > Reality TV > Basketball Wives Jackie Christie Is a Mom of Three, but Only Has a Solid Relationship With Two Children How many kids does Jackie Christie have? The 'Basketball Wives' cast member has had issues with her children displayed on the VH1 series. By Tatayana Yomary Oct. 19 2023, Published 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Jackie Christie is the longest-standing married cast member on Basketball Wives.

Jackie has made headlines for her estranged relationship with her eldest daughter.

They’re back! In case you’ve been out of the loop, Basketball Wives Season 11 is back on the small screen. Over the years, folks have often critiqued the show due to the lack of actual wives of basketball players to be cast. During the show’s run, there have only been a few wives that have been longtime cast members on the show, Malaysia Pargo and Jackie Christie. And since Malaysia bid fans adieu in Season 10, folks are intrigued with following Jackie’s story.

Jackie has been quite controversial during her time on the series. The wife of Doug Christie has bumped heads with OG’s and newbies on the show. Not to mention, Jackie's issues with her children have also surfaced. So, with talks of Jackie possibly being pregnant, it’s only right that we take a look at her small family tree.

Jackie Christie is a mom of three kids.

Jackie Christie is not only a wife, but a mother of three children — two girls and one boy. Jackie’s firstborn, Ta’Kari Lee, who is from a previous relationship, was born in 1990. Ta’Kari is a mother herself, with three children.

Unfortunately, Ta’Kari and Jackie have a strained relationship. Ta’Kari’s issues with Jackie came to a head on Basketball Wives when news of her son being burned surfaced after co-star Evelyn Lozada donated to a GoFundMe. Jackie, who was upset with Evelyn over donating, was put on blast by Ta’Kari for knowing about her grandson’s injuries and doing nothing to help.

Additionally, Ta’Kari’s has publicly discussed her issues with Jackie via social media and in interviews.

Jackie shares her two other children, Chantel and Doug Jr., born in 1993 and 2001, with the retired NBA star. Chantel and Doug Jr. have both made appearances on the series through the years. For Chantel, her appearances have included her issues with Jackie along with details about her dating life.

Is Jackie Christie pregnant?

Thanks to the rumor mill, word on the street is that Jackie is currently pregnant with her fourth child. Interestingly, Jackie has not paid any attention to the rumors and has been displaying details about her life on social media.