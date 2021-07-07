Anissa Evans — Girlfriend of This No.1 Draft Pick — Just Became Every NBA Fan's Crush

If you're a popular public figure, then people are going to want to know everything possible about your personal life, and that includes who you're romantically involved with.

For Deandre Ayton, he's been in the public eye since well before he entered the NBA in 2018 when it was rumored he would be the number one draft pick. He ultimately earned that distinction and helped take the Phoenix Suns to the 2020-2021 NBA Finals, so folks are wondering what his life is like off the court. Specifically, they want to know more about his on-again-off-again relationship with his girlfriend.