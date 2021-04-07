Sofia Richie's New Potential Flame Is in Music, but What's His Net Worth?

There may be a new man in Sofia Richie 's life. According to reports in Entertainment Tonight , Sofia was seen sitting side by side with music executive Elliott Grainge in a car after what appeared to be a night out together. Sofia also posted a picture of the two of them together in March, and fans are starting to ask questions about their relationship, and about who Elliott is.

Elliott's father Lucian Grainge is the chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Group, one of the biggest record labels in America that has a valuation of more than $40 billion. Over the course of his career, Lucian has worked with major artists like Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse, The Rolling Stones, and Rihanna. Instead of drafting off of his father's legacy, though, Elliott chose to parlay it into his own music label.

Elliott Grainge is a 27-year-old music executive who owns the independent label 10K Projects, which is based in Los Angeles. Elliott has worked with artists like Surfaces, Iann Dior, Internet Money, Poor Stacy, and his studio has amassed a number of platinum singles along the way. Elliott has had plenty of success on his own, but it pales in comparison to the impact his father has had on the music industry.

Until rumors began swirling that he was dating Sofia , though, Elliott was not a widely known public figure.

Although he's not yet as wealthy as his father, Elliott's current net worth is estimated to be roughly $5 million. Elliott was also listed on Forbes's "30 under 30" list, which suggests that he's already proven himself to be quite wealthy.

Sofia was in a relationship with Scott Disick until last year.

Prior to rumors that she was dating Elliott, Sofia was in a nearly three-year relationship with Scott Disick. Just recently, news broke that Sofia was disputing Scott's account of the reasons why their relationship ended. In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott suggested that Sofia had forced him to choose between his relationship with her and his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, who he has three children with.

Article continues below advertisement

“And I said like, that’s the most important thing to me is my kids and that’s my family, and the only family I have, including you guys along with it," he said. “She was like, ‘I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.'” An insider close to Sofia is now telling OK! Magazine that Scott is "twisting the truth" about what really happened with their breakup.