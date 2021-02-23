Lionel Richie Is Blissfully in Love With 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Lisa Parigi

There’s no denying that soul singer and songwriter Lionel Richie has made major contributions to the music world. And while many of us may have been introduced to his music by our parents, he continues to make strides in the music and entertainment industry. After all, he is the co-host of American Idol.

And with so many eyes on the legend due to his hosting gig, it’s natural for fans to want to dig into his personal life. While many of us know that he was married once upon a time, he has a hot girlfriend who has caused quite the stir on social media. With that in mind, everyone wants to know which ladies are part of Lionel’s girlfriend list.

Lionel Richie kicked off his dating life by marrying his college sweetheart.

Some of us are lucky to find love in high school or even college for that matter. And while Lionel's music career was underway, he made sure to make room in his life for love.

According to Smooth Radio, Lionel married his college sweetheart — Brenda Harvey — at the height of his career in 1975. And while things were definitely looking up for the star, the couple adopted Nicole Richie. It was a major step for the couple since they were determined to build a family of their own.

Article continues below advertisement

While attending a Prince concert, Lionel noticed a 4-year-old kid playing a tambourine, he tells Yahoo . And after meeting the parents of the child and realizing that they were having difficulties in their relationship, he decided to care for Nicole.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

“And so it took about maybe a year for me to just fall in love and she was a little button," he tells the site. "And of course by that time I was Dad and so I said, 'OK here is what we are going to do, you’re going to make everyone wish that they had adopted you. You are going to make everyone in your family wish they actually had a chance to get you back,’ and that’s when I said, 'Let’s adopt her.”

However, things took a turn with his relationship with Brenda. Per Country Living, rumors swirled that Lionel was having an affair and the couple separated. They eventually got divorced in 1993.