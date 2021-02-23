Lionel Richie Is Blissfully in Love With 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Lisa Parigi

Lionel Richie Is Blissfully in Love With 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Lisa ParigiBy Tatayana Yomary
There’s no denying that soul singer and songwriter Lionel Richie has made major contributions to the music world. And while many of us may have been introduced to his music by our parents, he continues to make strides in the music and entertainment industry. After all, he is the co-host of American Idol.
And with so many eyes on the legend due to his hosting gig, it’s natural for fans to want to dig into his personal life. While many of us know that he was married once upon a time, he has a hot girlfriend who has caused quite the stir on social media. With that in mind, everyone wants to know which ladies are part of Lionel’s girlfriend list.
Lionel Richie kicked off his dating life by marrying his college sweetheart.
Some of us are lucky to find love in high school or even college for that matter. And while Lionel's music career was underway, he made sure to make room in his life for love.
According to Smooth Radio, Lionel married his college sweetheart — Brenda Harvey — at the height of his career in 1975. And while things were definitely looking up for the star, the couple adopted Nicole Richie. It was a major step for the couple since they were determined to build a family of their own.
While attending a Prince concert, Lionel noticed a 4-year-old kid playing a tambourine, he tells Yahoo. And after meeting the parents of the child and realizing that they were having difficulties in their relationship, he decided to care for Nicole.
“And so it took about maybe a year for me to just fall in love and she was a little button," he tells the site. "And of course by that time I was Dad and so I said, 'OK here is what we are going to do, you’re going to make everyone wish that they had adopted you. You are going to make everyone in your family wish they actually had a chance to get you back,’ and that’s when I said, 'Let’s adopt her.”
However, things took a turn with his relationship with Brenda. Per Country Living, rumors swirled that Lionel was having an affair and the couple separated. They eventually got divorced in 1993.
Lionel went on to openly date his rumored mistress Diane Alexander.
If you’re hip to Lionel’s dating life, you may think that he was quite the playboy in his time. While the “All Night” singer was still married to Brenda, rumors persisted that he was seeing Diane behind her back.
In fact, it was alleged that Brenda discovered her husband and Diane together in a Beverly Hills hotel room by saying she was "room service." Despite that chatter about how the two got together, Lionel and Diane later married in 1995.
However, People reports that the couple’s marriage ended in 2003. The couple did have two children — models Miles and Sofia Richie — who you may be familiar with since they are close friends of the Kardashian/Jenner family.
Lionel Richie has been happily dating Lisa Parigi since 2014.
Sometimes, you have to go through various relationships to end up finding your person. And while Lionel has been married twice, it looks like his latest relationship with Lisa may be a winner.
Per Page Six, Lionel has been blissfully coupled up with the lifestyle blogger for quite some time. And while this is not a new relationship by any means, the news gained traction as a photo of the couple popped up on social media.
And while it’s great to see the music icon find love again, many people are shocked by the age difference between the two. Unilad reports that Lisa is 30 years old, while Lionel is 71.
There’s no denying that the age gap is a bit big, but it seems to be the last thing on the couple’s mind. Still, many people on social media have a lot to say.
And she’s quite the accomplished woman. Per Bossip, she’s held a number of “key positions at numerous IT-focused Fortune 500 companies based in Geneva and Zurich, Switzerland."
She’s also the founder and CEO of “The Estate Collection” which sells a wide selection of fragrance oils and sultry candles.
Despite how people may feel about their relationship, Lionel and Lisa are going strong. And since they’ve been together for so long, there may be wedding bells in their future.